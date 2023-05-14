TV Baftas 2023: Kate Winslet and Billie Piper walk red carpet

Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan on the Bafta TV Awards red carpetGetty Images
Comedians Rob Beckett (left) and Romesh Ranganathan are hosting the ceremony this year
By Steven McIntosh
Entertainment reporter

A string of stars from the small screen walked the red carpet ahead of Sunday's Bafta TV Awards.

The ceremony, which recognises the best television programmes of 2022, is taking place at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Here are a few of the famous faces who posed for photographs ahead of the event, which is being hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan.

(We hope you're a fan of the logo for P&O Cruises, because the Bafta sponsor was plastered all over the red carpet backdrop.)

Getty Images
TV presenter Claudia Winkleman's outfit playfully referred to her hit reality competition series The Traitors
Getty Images
Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse wore a dress best seen during a strong gust of wind
Getty Images
Left to right: Actors Cillian Murphy, Taron Egerton and Ben Whishaw, all nominated for best leading actor
Getty Images
Billie Piper is nominated for her performance in I Hate Suzie Too
Getty Images
Am I Being Unreasonable? stars Lenny Rush and Daisy May Cooper
Getty Images
Michelle Visage (left) and Clara Amfo hosted the red carpet coverage ahead of the ceremony
Getty Images
David Harewood and Adrian Lester posed together on the red carpet
Getty Images
Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly (right) with the show's most recent champion Hamza Yassin
Getty Images
Ant and Dec (Anthony McPartlin, left, and Declan Donnelly) wore traditional black tuxedos...
Getty Images
...while actors Martin Freeman and David Tennant added a splash of colour
Getty Images
Kate Winslet with her daughter Mia Threapleton - who appeared together in I Am Ruth
Getty Images
Big Brother's new host AJ Odudu and Loose Women star Judi Love
Getty Images
Bad Sisters star Anne-Marie Duff and Radio 1 DJ Vick Hope
Getty Images
The Masked Singer presenter Joel Dommett walked the red carpet with his pregnant wife Hannah Cooper
Getty Images
The Crown's Imelda Staunton and Sherwood's Lesley Manville are nominated for leading and supporting actress respectively
Getty Images
Newsreaders Clive Myrie, Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Huw Edwards, recognised in the news coverage categories

