Richard Sharp: BBC had no concerns about integrity, review finds
- Published
The BBC had "no concerns" about Richard Sharp's integrity when he was chairman, a review by the corporation has found.
Mr Sharp announced his resignation as BBC chairman last month, after breaking rules over dealings with Boris Johnson ahead of his appointment.
He will stand down from his position at the end of June.
A report found Mr Sharp created the appearance of a conflict of interest by not fully disclosing his knowledge of the ex-PM's personal finances.
His position was scrutinised after it emerged he tried to secure a high-level government meeting for a businessman offering Mr Johnson financial help.
The results of the latest review come from the BBC board's nominations committee, which was asked to look into Mr Sharp's personal and financial interests since his appointment to the role in February 2021.
In a statement, the BBC said: "In conclusion, the committee confirmed it had no concerns in respect of the chairman's integrity while in the role.
"It was noted - in line with the findings of the Office of the Commissioner for Public Appointments - that the relevant declarations should have been made at the outset of the chairman's tenure, to avoid any potential perceived conflicts of interest. This was not in line with clause 2.4 of the BBC board's code of practice.
"The committee further agreed all other aspects of the board's code of practice had been followed satisfactorily during the chairman's time in his role."
