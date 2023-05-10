Robert De Niro welcomes seventh child at 79
- Published
Robert De Niro, the 79-year-old Hollywood star, has confirmed he recently fathered a seventh child.
He broke the news in an interview with ET Canada about his forthcoming, suitably-titled film About My Father.
When asked about being a dad of six, the Oscar-winning US actor replied: "Seven, actually... I just had a baby."
De Niro, who has six other children from previous relationships with three women, did not reveal the identity of the mother of his seventh.
He stars alongside Sebastian Maniscalco in the new film, about a man who takes his father on holiday with his fiancée and her wealthy, eccentric family.
"I don't think I've ever been a cool father," said De Niro, when quizzed further about his own experiences of fatherhood. "I'm OK. My kids disagree with me at times, they're respectful.
"My daughter is 11 and she gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her and adore her."
He added: "With my youngest now there will be more to come but that's, you know - that's what it is."
The star, who has been married twice and is also a grandfather, went on to say that he sometimes has to be "stern about stuff" with his children but admitted that he'd rather not be.
"I mean, there's no way around it with kids. I don't like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But you just have no choice," he said.
"And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can't."
Recent reports have linked him to Tiffany Chen, who, according to US publication People, is a martial arts instructor, but neither the actor nor Chen have publicly addressed their relationship.
De Niro's six other children are from previous relationships with three women, including two with actress and singer Diahnne Abbott - a son, and a daughter from Abbott's previous relationship whom De Niro adopted.
He also has twin sons with actress Toukie Smith, and a son and daughter with Grace Hightower