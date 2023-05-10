Eurovision Q&A: Sweden's returning champion, Loreen
Every day this week, we're speaking to the main contenders for this year's Eurovision Song Contest.
Today's guest is also a Eurovision legend: Loreen - who won the competition in 2012 and is back for a second shot at the title.
And she's not taking any chances: Her song, Tattoo, is a bulletproof Europop anthem that's been the bookmaker's favourite for weeks.
With nails like talons and a fringe that Claudia Winkleman would describe as "too severe", she's already qualified for Saturday's grand final.
We caught up with her between rehearsals in Liverpool.
Hi Loreen, how are you doing?
I'm good. This chair is a bit too comfy, though.
Are they feeding you properly?
No, they never feed me! I only drink coffee and Red Bull. That's the Eurovision diet, I swear. No, just kidding.
It feels like your team are looking after you.
Yeah, I have good people around me now. It's crazy. I must have done something good my past life.
Let's talk about the song. What are you singing and what's it about?
Well, the song's name is Tattoo and it's a love song. It's very abstract, to be honest, but the undertone is about fighting for love.
You know, I believe that love wouldn't exist if there wasn't a little bit of a struggle. That's why I sing, "I'll walk through fire and through rain just to get closer to you". There is no day without night, no plus without minus, so if you want to experience authentic, deep love, you have to be okay with a little bit of struggle.
So when you choose a song, do you think, "Oh, this would speak to the Eurovision audience"?
Actually, I didn't choose the song. There was a demo they sent to me and instantly there was this feeling, like, "This song belongs to me. It is mine."
So I went into the studio without any plans, nothing. And it took me maybe 60 minutes to record the song and things happened organically during the recording that I didn't plan - so that's a real connection. It was just me and the song.
Had you already decided you were going to have another go at that point?
No! There was no talking about the Eurovision or anything. I recorded the song and then they popped the question - but my instant reaction was "No. What can I give you guys? Do I have anything to say?" Because I'm purpose-driven, I have to understand why I do things. It takes a while.
What brought you back to Eurovision if it wasn't the song?
To be honest, it was the people around me. When I said, "No it's not going to happen, darling", the people I trust were like, "Okay, we get it, we understand". But whenever I said, "Well, maybe I'll do it," there was this energy. They were like, "So, what are you going to do? Tell me about it. It would be so nice after Covid. Please, please, would you do it?"
When they got excited, I thought, "What if I could do something that creates this energy for a bigger audience?"
That was my thinking: Saying yes flows, saying no doesn't flow. And I took a leap of faith.
You've been here before. How does a song change when you're on that stage?
You can feel a bit nervous before walking on stage but the moment the first tone of the song starts, it's complete balance. You're totally in that moment, your mind isn't involved at all. And after the performance is done, it's almost like waking up from a dream. Like, "What happened? Where am I?"
Is there any difference between Eurovision in 2012 and now?
Everything is so familiar, it's like coming back to your family, so this time, there's no fear. Euphoria, that was my first time. I didn't know anything, I didn't know what to expect, nothing. Now we know each other. Me and the community, we've had a 10-year relationship... darling.
The event itself just seems to get bigger, doesn't it?
Isn't it beautiful? I mean, look at what the whole community stands for: You're accepted, regardless of where you're from, what your sexual preference is, your religion.
I think this is the reason why it's grown so much. People are included.
Do you think it's hard for people outside to understand what it's like?
Maybe, but I think we all understand the word love. Families gather, everybody votes for their favourite. So you're not only a person watching something, you're actually involved. Isn't it wonderful?
At the end of the day, though, it's also a competition, which is kind of odd for artists.
It is odd. It is. But at the same time, I wouldn't want to take it out - because that is the part that includes the rest of us.
Do you ever pay attention to the fact that you're the favourite?
Every now and then. There's one part of me, I call it the little girl, and of course she's very happy about it. Because at the end of the day, it's people appreciating what you've created. So that makes me happy for a while, and then the other part of me is like "Loreen you need to focus!".
Do you care about winning?
No, I care about creating something that is real, so my fear is compromising, my fear is that it's not authentic. So I'm like a warrior protecting my energy and my creativity, because I want it to be pure. So that is my whole focus. I'm living and breathing this performance, darling!
You're taking this really seriously, aren't you?
I am, because it's really important to do things that are constructive and positive. When we're in a positive space, we start making good decisions. Not all the time, but it has a ripple effect.
Well, good luck. And thank you for talking to us.
No, thank you. This was real. I hope I didn't scare you too much with all my spiritual talk!