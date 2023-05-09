Eurovision 2023: Fans 'already in love with Liverpool'
- Published
Eurovision fans are flocking from across Europe and beyond to join locals in Liverpool as the city hosts this year's song contest.
Friends Sinead Quinlan (left) and Eve O'Mahony, from Cork in Ireland, normally enjoy Eurovision on TV together. "We watch it every year at each other's house," Sinead says.
When Liverpool was named as host city, Sinead got tickets for the public rehearsals. But Eve now lives in Australia. "When I found I was coming here I was like, I can't go without Eve.
"But she came over to surprise me for my birthday. She arrived last night. I was bawling crying, of course."
The pair now are in the city for the whole week. "I think it's a once in a lifetime opportunity," Eve adds.
"We love the city, it's very friendly," says Jerome Dubois (right), from Lot in France, who is having the full Eurovision experience over 10 days. "The accent is very strong, though," he adds with a smile.
He has already immersed himself in local culture by going to nightclub institution Bingo Lingo, and has tickets for all three live shows, including the final.
That comes at a cost. The hotels, he says, are "very expensive", explaining: "I have a Travelodge. Normally it's about £35, and now it's about £200. And it's quite basic."
But it's worth it. "There's loads of stuff to do. It's very well organised," he says. "In Turin [in 2022], the organisation was not so great. So no problem at all. We love it."
Flags and symbols of Ukraine are a common sight in Liverpool. The country should have hosted this year's contest after winning last time, but was unable to because of the Russian invasion.
Serhii (right), 25 is originally from the city of Kryvyi Rih, in central Ukraine, and moved to London when the war started. He has now come to Liverpool.
"I've been here just for a couple of hours," he says. "But from first sight I see many Ukrainian colours."
Liverpool has said it is hosting the show on behalf of Ukraine. "We consider your country and your people as our friends so we believe we can share this event," Serhii says.
When the Sharp family from Liverpool got tickets for the first semi-final rehearsal, they wanted to make an effort. They thought about dressing as Eurovision legends Abba, but instead decided to form their own Sgt Pepper's band.
Elaine Sharp (in green) made outfits for the family - a Fab Five including nine-month-old granddaughter Evelyn.
"We want to represent our city, that's why we're The Beatles," she says.
It's "great" that Liverpool is hosting, she says. "It's a shame it can't be you in Ukraine. But we're very pleased to host it on their behalf."
Michelle Stevenson (left) and wife Sharon normally host a party - which starts at 5am at their home on the Central Coast in Australia.
But this year they have come to Liverpool. "We love Eurovision," Michelle says. "We have always been Eurovision fans.
"It's the inclusivity. No matter what country you're from, you just absorb it all, you appreciate every other country. There is never any bad feeling."
Quoting this year's slogan, she adds: "It's such a positive thing and to be united by music is just fabulous."
When Malta's Eurovision group The Busker stepped on stage in the first semi-final on Tuesday, there was one particularly proud spectator in Liverpool's arena - singer David Jr Meilak's mum Jane.
She wasn't a huge fan of the contest before. "My husband and son and one of my daughters always watch it together.
"I'm in the kitchen or somewhere around - listening not watching, normally. They were very keen."
But now David Jr has reached the contest's stage, she is a lot more interested. "Definitely," she says, with the country's flag draped around her shoulders.
"I drove from Croatia and I definitely always wanted to see Liverpool," says Slavko Svagelj, soaking up the sun and atmosphere in his sequined black top in the fan village.
"I heard the best things about it, The Beatles come from here, and it is definitely amazing opportunity to see this place."
Events so far have been "perfectly organised", he says. "I'm so happy how people are [here from] all around the world. And the diversity here is stunning. It's just like happiness."
Dressed as half of Jedward, from their 2012 Eurovision appearance, Lizzie Watts (left) from the Wirral - just across the River Mersey - was thrilled when Liverpool was chosen to host.
"It's just so amazing it's come to Liverpool because we just never thought this would ever happen," she says. "I remember thinking, we're gonna fly wherever it is next. And it was here, and we were just like, yeaaahhhh!"
Liverpool is a good location, she says. "We're famous for our sense of humour, so the fact that there's people walking around everywhere dressed mad, I think it just really fits with the city's vibe."
Friend Jane O'Neill (third left) adds: "There's a real buzz about the place. Everyone's quite excited."
Alejandro Marin, from Spain, was in the UK for a conference - so decided to take the opportunity to fulfil an ambition.
"It's my first time at Eurovision and I'm having the time of my life," he says.
"It's just like I dreamed. It's very peaceful, there are a lot of people coming from everywhere with different backgrounds. And it's a place of acceptance and integrity, and that's what I like the most."
Eurovision is about "a feeling of union", he says. "I have been listening to Eurovision songs for a decade. It's part of European culture."
Markku Uotila has been to every Eurovision (except during Covid) since it was in his home country, Finland, in 2007.
How is Liverpool doing as a host city so far? "We are impressed. We arrived last night but we already in love with Liverpool," he says.
"At first I was like, oh my God the UK is going to arrange it. But actually I'm very happy that you arranged it because it's such a long time since you have done it."
Eurovision is a chance to meet up with friends he has made over the years. "It's like all of Europe coming together. Spring time is always a good time after a long winter, and this is like a spring gathering."
Photos by Emma Lynch. Text by Ian Youngs.
All the build-up, insights and analysis is explored each week on the BBC's Eurovisioncast.
Eurovisioncast is available on BBC Sounds, or search wherever you get your podcasts from.