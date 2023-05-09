Stromae: Alors On Danse singer cancels tour to 'rest and heal'
- Published
Belgian pop star Stromae has cancelled all his remaining tour dates in order to "rest and heal".
The singer, known for his 2010 hit Alors On Danse, said last month he was cancelling shows until the end of May, on health grounds.
Stromae said he had hoped to resume touring following the break.
But on Tuesday, he told fans he "won't be able to honour my promise" as his recovery was taking "longer than expected".
The 36-year-old has not disclosed further details of his medical condition, commenting only that he "felt [his] health take a bad turn" a few months ago.
Writing on Instagram, Stromae said: "Surrounded by my doctors, my family, my friends and my team, I was hoping I would be able to get better quickly in order to be resume touring and to meet you again as soon as possible.
"Unfortunately I must accept today that the time I need to rest and heal will take longer than expected. It is with my deepest regret that I won't be able to honour my promise and that I'm announcing today the end of the Multitude tour.
"This decision is a difficult one to make, but at the same time needed for me to heal."
Stromae, whose real name is Paul van Haver, had originally been due to perform at London's Wembley Arena last week and then across Europe.
In the statement, he apologised to fans for "missed encounters" as a result of the cancelled shows.
The star, one of the best-loved French-speaking artists in the world, returned to performing in 2022 after a seven-year hiatus.
Prior to that, he stopped performing in 2015, pulling out of a tour of Africa due to burnout and the side-effects of anti-malaria medication.