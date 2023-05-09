Eurovision Q&A: Who the hell are Teya and Salena?

Teya: [Norwegian singer] Elsie Bay was at the songwriting camp with us and, the night before we wrote Who The Hell Is Edgar, I had a conversation about exactly that thing. Like, how does it feel like when you write a good song? It kind of goes through you, through your hands and, at the end of the day, it doesn't feel like your work because it just flowed out of you. And that's what ignited the idea of this whole "ghostwriting" theme.