Jamie Foxx receives celebrity support after hospitalisation
- Published
Jamie Foxx has received support online after posting on social media for the first time since being hospitalised.
The Oscar-winning actor has been in hospital for several weeks following a recent "medical complication".
He shared a note on Instagram saying "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."
Among those offering their support were Vin Diesel and Jeremy Renner, who is recovering from a major snowplough accident.
Foxx's daughter said last month he was being treated with "great care" but did not specify what had happened to him.
Allow Instagram content?
This article contains content provided by Instagram. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Meta’s Instagram cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Corinne Foxx's original post read: "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday.
"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.
"We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, The Foxx Family."
The 55-year-old was reportedly hospitalised in Atlanta, Georgia whilst filming Netflix's Back In Action alongside Cameron Diaz.
According to People magazine, the incident did not happen on set and he was not taken to hospital in an emergency vehicle.
Foxx also received support from Friends actor Courteney Cox and singer John Legend in the form of prayer emojis.
Ansel Elgort, who starred alongside Foxx in the 2017 film Baby Driver wrote: "You are the greatest Jamie, please make a speedy recovery. You are a blessing to this world, we need you in it."
Foxx also thanked the actor Nick Cannon on Instagram for filling in for him as host of musical TV game show Beat Shazam.
In a statement, the show's producers said: "Everybody at FOX Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery, and we greatly appreciate Nick's willingness to jump in and help this summer."