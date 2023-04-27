TV host Jerry Springer dies aged 79
Jerry Springer, best known for his raucous TV talk shows, has died aged 79.
The controversial presenter hosted The Jerry Springer Show for nearly three decades from 1991.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
