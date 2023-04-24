Len Goodman: Ex-Strictly head judge dies at 78
Former Strictly Come Dancing head judge Len Goodman has died at the age of 78, his manager has confirmed.
He died on Saturday at a hospice in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, surrounded by his family. He had had bone cancer.
Goodman featured on Strictly from its launch in 2004 until 2016 and proved popular with viewers for his wry humour and avuncular critiques.
As well as Strictly, he also appeared on the US version of the show, Dancing With the Stars from 2005 until 2022.
A statement from his manager, Jackie Gill, on Monday said: "It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78.
"A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him."
Strictly's longest-serving judge, Craig Revel Horwood, led the tributes on Monday, describing Goodman as a "gorgeous colleague and dear friend".
Goodman began dancing at 19, winning the British Championships in his late 20s, after which he retired to become a professional judge and teacher.
He was the head judge on Strictly Come Dancing from its inception, and made his final appearance on the 2016 Christmas Day special.
He also served as head judge on Dancing With The Stars for more than 15 years, announcing his retirement in November last year saying he wanted to "spend more time with my grandchildren and family" in the UK.
Tim Davie, BBC director general, said Goodman was "a wonderful, warm entertainer who was adored by millions".
"He appealed to all ages and felt like a member of everyone's family," he said. "Len was at the very heart of Strictly's success. He will be hugely missed by the public and his many friends and family."
Former Strictly contestant Russell Grant paid tribute on Twitter, posting: "The wonderful Len Goodman has left us. He was so kind and lovely to me when I was on [the show] and we met on other programmes including his own filmed at BBC Glasgow.
"The word legend is overused but Len and his 'SEVEN' [points] became a catchphrase across UK & USA. A true character."
Boxing star Frank Bruno added: "RIP Len Goodman this is a shock he was the man we all thought was indestructible met him several times, he said he would personally give me some dance lessons if I ever got Strictly, really sad."
Goodman, who was a recipient of the Carl Alan Award in recognition of outstanding contributions to dance, was also the owner of the Goodman Academy, a dance school in Dartford, Kent.