Criminal charges dropped against Baldwin over shooting
- Published
Criminal charges have been dropped against Alec Baldwin over a fatal on-set shooting, according to his lawyers.
The Emmy-award winning actor was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the shooting during the filming of Rust in New Mexico.
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed by a live bullet fired from a prop gun that was being used by Baldwin in October 2021.
The decision comes less than two weeks before a trial was set to begin.
