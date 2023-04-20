Alec Baldwin: Criminal charges dropped over shooting, say lawyers
- Published
Criminal charges have been dropped against Alec Baldwin over a fatal on-set shooting, according to his lawyers.
The Emmy-award winning actor was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the shooting during the filming of Rust in New Mexico.
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed by a live bullet fired from a prop gun that was being used by Baldwin in October 2021.
The development comes less than two weeks before a trial was set to begin.
"We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident," his lawyer, Luke Nikas, told the BBC in a statement.
Mr Baldwin had been practising firing the gun when it went off, fatally striking Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. The actor denied pulling the trigger.
He had been due in court for a preliminary hearing on 3 May.
The film's armourer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, is also facing two counts of involuntary manslaughter.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
