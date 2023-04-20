Phone line opens in ex-BBC DJ Tim Westwood investigation
A new phone line has opened as part of an investigation into the conduct of former BBC DJ Tim Westwood.
Anyone with concerns about Westwood's sexual conduct, and any BBC knowledge of it, can share their experiences confidentially and anonymously.
BBC News has reported multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against Mr Westwood by women who say he abused his position to exploit them.
The former presenter for Radio 1 and 1Xtra denies the claims.
In August last year, the BBC appointed Gemma White KC to lead an independent review into what was known about Mr Westwood's conduct during his time at the corporation.
The new telephone line will be in operation 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for four weeks. Callers will be put in contact with Ms White or Jahnine Davis, an independent safeguarding expert, who is also leading the independent review.
"We know that it's not easy to come forward," Ms Davis says. "We want to make certain those who want to do so can speak directly to someone who has experience and expertise of these sensitive matters."
- The phone line will be open from Thursday 20 April - Friday 19 May 2023, on 08000 121 838
- Alternatively people can email evidence here
- Evidence given will be confidential and can be anonymous
In a joint investigation by BBC News and the Guardian, 65-year-old Tim Westwood was accused of predatory and unwanted sexual behaviour and touching, in incidents between 1992 and 2017.
Some of the women said they encountered Mr Westwood when they were under 18. One says that she was only 14 when Mr Westwood first had sex with her. A total of 18 women have detailed their stories to BBC News.
In August 2022, an external inquiry into what the corporation did and did not know about Mr Westwood's conduct during his nearly 20 years working there was launched.
The review's findings are expected to be presented in late June or early July 2023.
Last week, the Metropolitan Police confirmed officers had spoken to a 65-year-old man under caution twice this year for non-recent sexual offences. There has been no arrest.
The DJ joined Capital Xtra in 2013 after leaving the BBC. Last April, he stepped down from the show "until further notice" after the allegations against him were published.