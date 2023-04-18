Ivor Novello nominations: Kate Bush is in the Running for top music prize
- Published
Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill could win a prestigious songwriting award, a mere 38 years after it was released.
The singer's 1985 hit experienced a resurgence last summer after appearing in the Netflix show Stranger Things.
After exploding on TikTok, it went to number one in the UK charts, and gave Bush her first top 10 hit in the US.
It's now been shortlisted in the "most performed song" category at the Ivor Novello Awards, which celebrate outstanding writing and composition.
The track is up against several contemporary hits including As It Was by Harry Styles, Heat Waves by Glass Animals and two tracks by Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits and Shivers.
The award recognises the song that was played most often on TV and radio, and at concerts and DJ sets, over the last year. Sheeran's Bad Habits won the prize last year, and this is the first time any song has been nominated in two consecutive years.
Running Up That Hill was previously nominated for best contemporary song at the 1986 Ivor Novello Awards, but lost out to Tina Turner's We Don't Need Another Hero.
Bush has previously won two Ivor Novellos: Best lyric for The Man With The Child In His Eyes in 1979 and best song for Don't Give Up, a duet with Peter Gabriel, in 1987.
Raye of light
This year's nominees are led by Harry Styles, extending his run of success from the Brits and the Grammys with three nominations.
As well as most performed song, the star is up for best song musically and lyrically for As It Was, and songwriter of the year, alongside his co-writer Kid Harpoon (Thomas Hull).
However, he misses out on the album of the year category, where the nominees include Arctic Monkeys, Afrobeat star Obongjayar and Irish rockers Fontaines DC.
Also nominated are rapper Little Simz and the semi-anonymous psychedelic soul band Sault. Both albums include credits for the songwriting partnership of Cleo Sol and Inflo, who are also up for songwriter of the year award.
Pop star Raye gets her first Ivor Novello nomination for Escapism, the hit single that marked a new phase in her solo career after years of being straightjacketed by her record label.
The track, which depicts a drug-fuelled night out, is up for best contemporary song alongside Stormzy's Hide & Seek and Kojey Radical's Payback.
The awards, which are named after Welsh entertainer Ivor Novello, will be handed out at a ceremony in London on Thursday, 18 May.
During the show, Sting will become a Fellow of the Ivors Academy, the highest honour the awards can bestow, in recognition of his work with The Police and as a solo artist.
The full list of nominees is as follows:
Best album
- 11 - Sault
- No Thank You - Little Simz
- Skinty Fia - Fontaines DC
- Some Nights I Dream Of Doors - Obongjayar
- The Car - Arctic Monkeys
Best contemporary song
- Cold Summer - Wesley Joseph
- Escapism - Raye & 070 Shake
- Hide & Seek - Stormzy
- Leon The Professional - Knucks
- Payback - Kojey Radical ft Knucks
Best film score
- Avatar: The Way Of Water - Simon Franglen
- Death On The Nile - Patrick Doyle
- Don't Worry Darling - John Powell
- Mrs Harris Goes To Paris - Rael Jones
- The Electrical Life of Louis Wain - Arthur Sharpe
Best video game score
- Gotham Knights - The Flight
- Horizon: Forbidden West - The Flight
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope - Grant Kirkhope, Gareth Coker and Yoko Shimomura
Best song musically and lyrically
- As It Was - Harry Styles
- Best Day Of My Life - Tom Odell
- Complex - Katie Gregson-Macleod
- King - Florence + The Machine
- Stronger - Sault
Best television soundtrack
- Bad Sisters - PJ Harvey and Tim Phillips
- Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen - David Schweitzer
- The Midwich Cuckoos - Hannah Peel
- The Responder - Matthew Herbert
- The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe - Harry Escott and Ben Pearson
Most performed work
- As It Was - Harry Styles
- Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
- Heat Waves - Glass Animals
- Running Up That Hill - Kate Bush
- Shivers - Ed Sheeran
Rising star award
- Cat Burns
- Ines Dunn
- Tendai
- Venbee
- Victoria Canal
Songwriter of the year
- Central Cee and Young Chencs
- Florence Welch
- George Daniel and Matty Healy (The 1975)
- Harry Styles and Kid Harpoon
- Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers (Wet Leg)