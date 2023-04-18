Harry Potter Quidditch game announced by WB
Hot on the heels of the success of Hogwarts Legacy, Harry Potter fans can now look forward to a standalone game based on wizarding sport Quidditch.
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions from WB games and developer Unbroken Studios does not have a release date yet.
But the game has been in development for several years and fans are now being asked to test it out.
The plans might explain why Quidditch doesn't feature in Hogwarts Legacy, also from the WB Games stable.
There are few other details following Monday's announcement and it's not even known which consoles will be compatible.
But as with Hogwarts Legacy, gamers will be able to create and customise their own character and will need an internet connection to play.
According to the Quidditch Champions FAQ , the game is being published under the Portkey Games label (WB Games' in-house publisher for titles inspired by the Harry Potter universe).
In the Harry Potter series, a Portkey is an object, enchanted to instantly transport anyone touching it to a specific location.
Under this umbrella, all WB Harry Potter games are "inspired by JK Rowling's original stories", rather than direct adaptations of the books and films.
"These are games that have been created for the fans, by game-makers who themselves are fans of and have been inspired by the Wizarding World," the FAQ document explains.
"It engages players in the sport of Quidditch and other broomstick adventures," WB Games added.
"JK Rowling is hugely supportive of Portkey Games and has entrusted the design and creation of the games to WB Games and the developers involved."
Hogwarts Legacy prompted a fierce online debate when it came out in February.
Some fans welcomed the game while others called for a boycott because of Harry Potter author Rowling's public comments on issues about transgender people.
The only other official game dedicated to Quidditch was 2003's Harry Potter: Quidditch World Cup, published for Game Boy Advance, GameCube, PlayStation 2 and Xbox.