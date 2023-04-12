Rylan Clark steps down from Strictly Come Dancing spin-off It Takes Two

Rylan Clark
Rylan will be part of the BBC's Eurovision commentary team in May
By Paul Glynn
Entertainment reporter

Rylan Clark has announced he is stepping down as co-host of Strictly Come Dancing spin-off show It Takes Two after "four fantastic years".

The TV personality tweeted that the time had come for him to "pass on the baton to someone else and explore what else life has for me".

Clark has co-hosted the BBC Two show since 2019, first alongside Zoe Ball and then dancer Janette Manrara.

The BBC said the 34-year-old would be "hugely missed".

This Twitter post cannot be displayed in your browser. Please enable Javascript or try a different browser.View original tweet on Twitter
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
Skip twitter post by R Y L A N

Allow Twitter content?

This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy and privacy policy before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Clark said: "I've had the best time hosting the show alongside Janette and Zoe and I can't thank the amazing team enough for always putting on a great show."

Kate Phillips, director of BBC Unscripted thanked the outgoing host "for entertaining audiences so brilliantly for the past four years".

Clark's replacement will be announced in due course, the BBC said. The new series of Strictly is expected to start in September.

Related Topics

More on this story