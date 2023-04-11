Paul Cattermole death: S Club 7's Jo O'Meara says she is heartbroken
- Published
S Club 7 singer Jo O'Meara has said she is "utterly devastated" following the death of her bandmate Paul Cattermole.
The 46-year-old was found dead on Thursday at his home in Dorset.
Sharing a photo of Cattermole on Instagram, O'Meara said she was "totally shocked and heartbroken".
The singer wrote: "I just wanted to reach out and thank everybody from the bottom of my heart for the love and kindness you have shown over the tragic passing of our sweetest soul Paul."
She added: "We have lost someone so incredibly special to us all, and there is a huge sense of sadness that will never go.
"Paul will forever be a huge part of our lives, and I will forever treasure the memories we made!
"I will love you always Paul, God bless you my darling, Rest in forever Peace. Love JoJo."
Allow Instagram content?
This article contains content provided by Instagram. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Meta’s Instagram cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
The cause of the star's death has not been confirmed but police said there were "no suspicious circumstances".
Cattermole's death came two months after S Club 7 announced a 25th anniversary reunion tour starting in October, with all seven members due to take part.
It is not yet known whether the tour will proceed without Cattermole.
O'Meara's Instagram post received comments from actress and singer Kym Marsh, who said she was sending "so much love to you all", and pop group B*Witched, who said they were "thinking of everyone".
S Club 7 were created by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller in 1998, and were known for hits including Reach, Don't Stop Movin', Bring It All Back and Never Had A Dream Come True.
Cattermole was in a relationship with bandmate Hannah Spearritt for several years. He quit the group in 2002 and rejoined his former rock band Skua.
Fuller was among those who paid tribute after news of Cattermole's death broke.
"Paul was a beacon of light for a generation of pop music fans and he will be greatly missed," he said. "We're all deeply shocked and saddened by this news."