Paul Cattermole: S Club 7 star dies aged 46
S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole has died at the age of 46, weeks after the band announced a comeback tour.
"It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole," a statement from his family and the pop group said.
He died on Thursday and the cause of his death is unknown but there are no suspicious circumstances, it said.
S Club 7 were one of the biggest pop acts of the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Their hits included Reach, Don't Stop Movin' and S Club Party. In total, they had 11 UK top 10 singles, including four number ones, and sold more than 10 million albums worldwide. They also won two Brit Awards.
The statement said: "While the cause of death is currently unknown,Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances. Paul's family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time".
On social media, his bandmates said they were "truly devastated".
"There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel," they wrote.
"We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.
"He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time."
S Club 7 were formed by Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller and first found fame in 1999 on BBC children's TV show Miami 7.
After their huge chart success, Cattermole left the group in 2002 to rejoin his previous metal band, after which his bandmates dropped the number from their name.
All seven members reunited in 2014, and in February they announced another reunion tour, with 11 dates at arenas in the UK and Ireland later this year.