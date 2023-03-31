Peter Usborne: Private Eye co-founder and publisher dies aged 85
Peter Usborne, the founder of children's books publisher Usborne, has died at the age of 85.
He died "suddenly but peacefully" surrounded by his family on Friday morning, the company confirmed.
Usborne founded his publishing house in 1973, and last month received a CBE for services to literature from King Charles at Windsor Castle.
He was also a co-founder of satirical current affairs magazine Private Eye, which launched in 1961.
The first editor of Private Eye, the late Christopher Booker, previously said: "Without him, Private Eye would never have got going."
Usborne Books confirmed his death "with much sadness" in a statement.
It said: "Peter was, in the truest sense of the word, a genius - his brilliance was matched only by his determination to make books accessible to all children.
"This determination was fuelled by his passion for 'doing things better' than any other children's book publisher, matched with a childlike energy and curiosity that made him light up every room he stepped into.
"He was an exceptional publisher, an inspirational leader and a very kind, generous man who will be sorely missed by everyone who was lucky enough to know him."
'Honourable and principled to his core'
His daughter Nicola, the managing director of Usborne, said: "I am heartbroken that my beloved dad died this morning. We will miss him more than I can say.
"He was a brilliant, ever-curious, ever-enthusiastic man - who was also very kind, very generous and honourable and principled to his core. He was the best dad I could imagine.
"He always joked that he intended never to die, and we all hoped he would have many more years. We take some solace in the fact that he had such a very full life right up until the end."
Usborne's CBE in February came 12 years after he was made an MBE for services to the publishing industry.
In 2015, he received the London Book Fair's lifetime achievement award.
Usborne is survived by his wife Wendy, children Nicola and Martin, and five grandchildren.