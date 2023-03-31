What did Gwyneth Paltrow say to the man who sued her?
After Ms Paltrow was found not at fault for a 2016 ski crash at a resort in Utah, the judge in Park City allowed her to leave the courtroom ahead of the media.
As she made her way to the exit, she briefly paused to whisper something to the man who embroiled her in a nearly eight-year legal saga, and a two-week trial.
Terry Sanderson, a 76-year-old retired eye doctor, was found "100% responsible" for the crash.
When asked about the brief exchange outside the courtroom, Mr Sanderson readily supplied the transcript: "Her exact words were 'I wish you well,' that's all she said," he told reporters.
"I said 'thank you, dear.'"
Given that the conversation was not picked up on courtroom microphones, we may never know for certain what was said.
But left to their own devices, many on social media began to write their own dialogue to a courtroom drama that's fascinated the nation.
Some embellished the moment with more of a mobster-like flair, suggesting the actress had whispered menacingly, "You can keep the dollar."
Others joked she would name the next candle in her wellness brand "Total Vindication."
Elsewhere on the internet, the actress was declared #Gwynnocent.
And after seven years in court, some on social media speculated that Ms Paltrow and Mr Sanderson would be entering a period of "conscious uncoupling", a reference to a phrase coined during the actress' divorce from Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin.
But at the end of the day, one user said it was all about the friends we made along the way.
"I wish them both well. Thank you for a highly entertaining week."