Paul O'Grady: TV presenter and comedian dies aged 67
- Published
Presenter and comedian Paul O'Grady has died at the age of 67.
He passed "unexpectedly but peacefully" on Tuesday evening,his partner Andre Portasio said in a statement.
O'Grady rose to fame in the 1990s with his iconic scouse drag queen persona Lily Savage, going on to present game show Blankety Blank and other light entertainment programmes.
Later in his career, he went on to host a number of chat shows, and also brought his love of dogs to the screen.
"It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening," Mr Portasio said.
"He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.
"I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years."
One O'Grady's most recent appearances was in the latest series of ITV's For The Love of Dogs - a series he helped launched in 2012, following the staff at Battersea Dogs Home and the pets they care for.
He had also recently been on tour playing Miss Hannigan in the musical Annie.
Writing on Instagram a few weeks ago after returning from performing in Newcastle, O'Grady said he was "thoroughly enjoying" playing the role again after so long "especially with a truly amazing and lovely cast".
The broadcaster had also recently left BBC Radio 2 after 14 years, confirming reports it was because he was unhappy about sharing his Sunday afternoon slot.
He was due to present on Boom Radio in less than two weeks time for Easter Sunday.
During his career, he hosted the Paul O'Grady Show on ITV and Channel 4, as well as ITV celebrity game show Paul O' Grady's Saturday Night Line Up.
He also took over the reins presenting Blind Date from close friend Cilla Black, during a 2017 reboot of the show on Channel 5.
O'Grady, who lived in Aldington, near Ashford, was appointed one of Kent's deputy lieutenants in November. The role is responsible for representing the King at events in the area.