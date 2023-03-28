Creed III actor Jonathan Majors charged with assault and harassment
Creed III actor Jonathan Majors has been charged with assault and harassment following an incident involving a woman in a New York apartment.
The 30-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted by Majors on Saturday in what police said was a domestic dispute.
Lawyers for the actor have denied any wrongdoing.
They have suggested that the 33-year-old is actually the victim of the "altercation".
The NYPD said they were called around 11:14 local time on Saturday after receiving a 911 call from an apartment in Manhattan's Chelsea district.
They added the woman, who has not been named, suffered minor head and neck injuries and was taken to hospital.
In her complaint, she claimed that Majors slapped her and put his hand on her neck, injuring her and causing her "substantial pain", according to Variety magazine.
Major's criminal defence lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, has said there is video footage and witness testimony to support their claim that he was the victim and that the woman in question, who was known to him, has recanted her allegations.
Ms Chaudhry added that she expected all charges against her client to be dropped soon.
Majors is no longer in police custody.
Following his arrest on Saturday, the US army announced it would temporarily pull advertisements featuring the actor that are part of a campaign to help with recruitment efforts.
In a statement, the Army's Enterprise Marketing Office said that while Majors "is innocent until proven guilty", it would be "prudent" of them to remove the ads until the investigation into the allegations is finished.
Majors' arrest comes just weeks after the actor presented an award at the Oscars.
His career took off after breaking through in 2019's The Last Black Man in San Francisco, before he went on to star in Netflix western The Harder They Fall and the Marvel Comics film Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.
Majors plays fellow actor Michael B Jordan's adversary in Creed III, a boxing film that was released earlier this month.