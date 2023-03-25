Andrew Lloyd Webber's son Nicholas dies aged 43
- Published
The Grammy-nominated eldest son of Andrew Lloyd Webber has died aged 43, the composer has announced.
Nicholas Lloyd Webber, a composer and record producer, had been having treatment for gastric cancer and died at Basingstoke Hospital, Hampshire.
"His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft," Lord Webber, 75, wrote on Twitter.
Lord Lloyd-Webber, whose hit musicals includes Cats, said two days ago that Nick had been moved to a hospice.
His son was nominated for a Grammy for musical theatre alongside his father as well as David Wells and David Zippel for Lord Lloyd-Webber's Cinderella.
He also scored the music for an adaptation of The Little Prince.
The news followed a video posted by Lord Lloyd-Webber on Instagram on Thursday, where he said his son was recovering from "this first bout of pneumonia" caught as a result of his "ghastly" cancer.
In the video the composer, who also wrote the music for The Phantom of the Opera and Jesus Christ Superstar, thanked the people of Ukraine who sent him a Cats t-shirt following the announcement that his son was critically ill.
He said: "It's incredibly moving... everything they're going through they have been so incredibly thoughtful about dearest Nick.
"I'm going to go and see Nick in a minute, and I'm going to pass on all of the fantastic wishes that I've had for him all the way from everywhere all around the world."