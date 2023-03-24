BBC suspends proposed closure of the BBC Singers
- Published
The BBC has paused its decision to close the BBC Singers, after "a number of organisations" came forward to offer alternative funding.
The group, which is the UK's only full-time professional chamber choir, was targeted by budget cuts shortly before celebrating its 100th anniversary.
The proposal sparked a backlash, with 140,000 people signing a petition urging the BBC to reverse its decision.
A temporary reprieve has been granted, as new funding models are explored.
"We have agreed with the Musicians' Union that we will suspend the proposal to close the BBC Singers, while we actively explore these options," the BBC said in a statement.
"If viable, these alternative options would secure the future of the ensemble."
The corporation also confirmed that the BBC Singers would appear at this year's Proms concerts.
Naomi Pohl, general secretary of the Musicians Union, added: "The outpouring of love for the BBC Singers and orchestras over the past few weeks has been incredible and we know our members are hugely grateful for all the support they've received.
"We hope the BBC recognises the real quality and value they bring to the UK's music industry, international music makers and fans and BBC Licence fee payers who will be keener than ever to see them in action live and via broadcast. The work they do in music education is also crucial. They are frankly irreplaceable."
