Soccer AM: Sky confirms plans to cancel sports show after 28 years

Former Footballer Jimmy Bullard gestures during the Pro-Am ahead of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth on May 20, 2015 in Virginia Water, England.Getty Images
Former footballer Jimmy Bullard is one of the presenters on Soccer AM
By Steven McIntosh
Entertainment reporter

Sky Sports is planning to cancel Soccer AM after nearly three decades on air, the broadcaster has confirmed.

The network is proposing the final edition should be on Saturday 27 May, at the end of the current season.

A Sky spokesman said: "We now go into a period of consultation to discuss the proposed changes with our people."

The programme has aired on Saturday mornings since 1995, reflecting on the week's football events with a panel of sports and TV personalities.

'Evolving' tastes

The Sky spokesman told BBC News: "Soccer AM has played an important role in our coverage of football for the past three decades and we continually adapt to the evolving needs of our customers.

"We are unable to provide more detail while these consultations are under way."

According to the Sun, staff at the programme were told about the cancellation on Tuesday and that their jobs would probably be made redundant in May.

Previously hosted by Helen Chamberlain and Tim Lovejoy, the programme is currently presented by John Fendley and ex-footballer Jimmy Bullard.

Pundit Chris Kamara was among those posting fond memories of the show after hearing the news.

