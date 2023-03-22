Coppola Jr becomes film family's latest star, with viral TikTok clip
Her mother is an Oscar-winning director. Her grandfather shot one of the greatest films, The Godfather.
Now, Romy Coppola Mars has joined the family dynasty - with a TikTok that has inadvertently made her a viral star.
In the clip, the 16-year-old daughter of Sofia Coppola and granddaughter of Francis Ford Coppola claims to have been grounded for trying to charter a helicopter with her dad's credit card.
"The Coppola dynasty continues to produce greatness," joked one new fan.
The teenager seemingly did not intend to announce herself as the latest sensation in the family line, saying she was going against her parents' rule not to have a public social media account only because she was already grounded.
"They don't want me to be a nepotism kid," she told her followers. "But TikTok is not going to make me famous, so it doesn't really matter."
Her account was short-lived, however, apparently being deleted after the video blew up.
this tiktok of sofia coppola’s daughter… this means so much to me pic.twitter.com/6AQtWNhAgG— savannah ~* (@savbrads) March 21, 2023
But while the video may have disappeared from TikTok, it was captured before it did and has been viewed more than nine million times on one Twitter post.
It begins with her inviting viewers to "make vodka pasta sauce with me because I'm grounded", before ramping up the drama by revealing she had been punished by her parents "because I tried to charter a helicopter from New York to Maryland on my dad's credit card because I wanted to have dinner with my camp friend".
Her father, Thomas Mars, is in French indie band Phoenix. At one point in the video, Romy holds up the Grammy Award he won in 2010.
Returning to the recipe, she says she does not know the difference between a garlic bulb and an onion, before making an innocent face and holding up a kitchen knife.
She then introduces her babysitter's boyfriend, explaining "my parents are never home, so these are my replacement parents".
Part two
One Twitter user wrote: "A perfect short film. We have a third generation of Coppola directors."
Another replied: "It has dramatic tension, excellent scene-setting, good evocative props that indicate emotions (onions = tears), shocking family revelations, slapstick comedy, great dialogue... you're right."
Another user added: "This is cinema… she'll be the greatest Coppola."
At the end of her video, Romy promises to return with "part two, where I actually make the pasta".
"Can't wait - it will be the best part two a Coppola will have ever made," another Twitter user joked - a reference to her grandfather's The Godfather Part II, which is regarded by some as better than the original film.
A representative for her mother, who won an Oscar for Lost in Translation and made The Virgin Suicides and The Beguiled, declined to comment.