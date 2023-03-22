Bafta TV Awards 2023: This is Going to Hurt and The Responder lead nominations
The Responder and This Is Going To Hurt lead the field at his year's Bafta TV Awards, with six nominations each.
Actors Martin Freeman and Ben Whishaw are both recognised for their leading performances in the two BBC dramas respectively.
Bad Sisters, The Crown, The English and Slow Horses have received five nominations each.
The ceremony will take place on Sunday 14 May, the day after Liverpool hosts the Eurovision Song Contest.
Shows with four nominations include Am I Being Unreasonable?, as well as three boy-based dramas - Top Boy, Somewhere Boy and Big Boys.
In the acting categories, Sarah Lancashire is nominated for her portrayal of US TV chef Julia Child in the HBO drama Julia.
Lancashire also recently starred in Happy Valley, but that was broadcast too recently to be eligible at this year's Baftas.
She is up against Billie Piper (I Hate Suzie Too), Imelda Staunton (The Crown), Kate Winslet (I Am Ruth), Maxine Peake (Anne) and Vicky McClure in the leading actress category.
In the leading actor category, Freeman and Whishaw face competition from Chaske Spencer (The English), Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses) and Taron Edgerton (Black Bird).
