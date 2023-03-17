Miley Cyrus achieves UK chart double
Miley Cyrus has achieved a relatively rare chart feat in the UK - topping both the singles and album chart in the same week.
Her eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation enters the chart in pole position, while her single Flowers spends a ninth week at number one.
It's the star's first number one album since 2013's Bangerz.
That record also scored the chart double, alongside the multi-platinum-selling single, Wrecking Ball.
Flowers, which is said to be about the end of her marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth, is now tied with Olivia Rodrigo's Drivers License as the longest-running number one single by a female solo artist this decade.
Last Friday's release of Endless Summer Vacation (which includes two versions of Flowers) ensured that the song reclaims its title as the most-streamed song of the last seven days, overtaking the viral smash Boy's A Liar Pt. 2 by PinkPantheress and Ice Spice.
Reviews for the album have been broadly positive, praising Cyrus's vulnerability and songcraft, while lamenting that some of her rougher edges have been sanded off.
"The current of honesty that runs through Endless Summer Vacation encourages the listener to press play on the record again, and the stories here get even better on a second or third listen," wrote Consequence Of Sound. "It's cohesive without feeling repetitive."
The album "holds your full attention even if it isn't Cyrus's boldest or most visionary," said the NME, calling the songs a "remarkably intriguing" insight into her post-divorce state of mind.
Pitchfork noted that the record is divided into "AM" and "PM" sections, with the former, written alongside Harry Styles' collaborator Kid Harpoon, outshining the "maddening" and "grating" second half.
Two of the album's stand-out tracks, River and Jaded, also make this week's Top 40.
Eurovision feat
Elsewhere, Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding claimed this week's highest new entry, with their trancey new collaboration Miracle.
The song enters the chart at number three, marking becoming Calvin's 29th and Ellie's 12th top 10 hit. It's also their third as a duo, following 2012's I Need Your Love and 2014's Outside.
Miracle is a strong contender for next week's number one... but it only gets one shot at the top. Ed Sheeran's comeback single, Eye's Closed, is out the following week.
Meanwhile, UK Eurovision entrant Mae Muller gets her campaign off to a strong start, as her single I Wrote A Song enters the chart at number 30.
That's already an improvement on last year's contestant, Sam Ryder, who only cracked the top 40 after taking second place in Turin.
In fact, Muller is the first UK act to enter the chart in advance of Eurovision since Blue in 2011.
I Wrote A Song is her first Top 40 single as a solo artist. She previously reached number 32 in 2021, as the vocalist on Better Days, a collaboration with producer Neiked and US rapper Polo G.
Muller was revealed as the UK's hopeful last week but, speaking to the BBC's Eurovisioncast podcast, she said she'd been sitting on the secret for a couple of months.
"It was hard because I'm a bit of a chatterbox and I'm quite open," she said.
"But I did tell my parents because I thought I can't give them that much of a shock."