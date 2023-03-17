Comic Relief returns with The Traitors and Eurovision sketches
- Published
Friday evening's annual Comic Relief fundraiser will feature sketches based on the show The Traitors and Eurovision.
Dame Mary Berry, Danny Dyer and Jamie Dornan are some of the stars set to appear in the skits.
Coming live from Salford, there will be performances from Tom Grennan and Zara Larsson.
The 2023 programme includes AJ Odudu, David Tennant, Joel Dommett, Paddy McGuinness as presenters.
Comic Relief was founded by Sir Lenny Henry and Richard Curtis in 1985 with the aim to put an end to child poverty in the UK and around the world.
This year's fundraising effort will support people struggling with the cost of living crisis, food poverty, mental health problems and homelessness.
Celebrities have been fundraising ahead of Friday night's live show, with Radio 1's Arielle Free taking part in a cycling challenge and BBC Morning Live's Gethin Jones dancing for 24 hours.
this is what 50 HOURS of cycling AND DJing across 5 cities in 5 days does to you 🚲🪩 #tourdedance #rednoseday @comicrelief @ariellefree pic.twitter.com/UTuB6SmRgP— BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) March 10, 2023
The live TV event will include a video appeal from The Prince of Wales, in which he meets homeless people who have been helped by Comic Relief.
There will also be a parody sketch of The Traitors, featuring real contestants Maddy and Wilf, alongside Dame Mary Berry and Danny Dyer.
Comedians Jennifer Saunders, Stephen Merchant and Rosie Jones will also feature in the sketch, with a twist as Dawn French takes on on Claudia Winkleman's host role.
Elsewhere on the show there will be an appearance from Kylie Minogue, whilst Blackadder star Sir Tony Robinson will read a bedtime story as the character Baldrick.
Graham Norton, Lulu and last year's UK Eurovision entrant Sam Ryder will pay homage to the European music contest, by playing a mock judging panel looking for the next UK star to enter the competition.
Auditions will come from Jamie Dornan, Spandau Ballet's Tony Hadley and comedian Miranda Hart.
Eurovision fans will get another treat though as during the fundraiser, as two tickets for the Liverpool final will be given away on the show by Eurovision presenters Scott Mills and Rylan Clark.
The cast of Mrs Doubtfire The Musical will also deliver their first UK performance of Make Me A Woman from the new stage show.
This year's Red Nose has been designed by Sir Jony Ive, who is best known for being a designer for Apple.
RUN, don't walk because Red Nose Day is back with a new Nose – exclusively designed by Sir Jony Ive. 🔴— Comic Relief (@comicrelief) February 1, 2023
With one quick click, our magically transforming Red Nose makes a really big difference.
Order now: https://t.co/q8TFKK8QxT pic.twitter.com/tzU1NsEw5t
Sir Jony said: 'We've grown up with Comic Relief and are proud to support their remarkable work.
'This new and seemingly simple Red Nose has been a fabulously complex little object to design and make and has involved our entire team. We hope it brings a little moment of joy to everyone who wears one.'
It is made from plant-based materials and is available to buy from the Comic Relief website or Amazon.