The Great British Bake Off: Alison Hammond replaces Matt Lucas as co-host
- Published
Alison Hammond has signed up to replace Matt Lucas as co-host of The Great British Bake Off.
The This Morning presenter will join Noel Fielding on the Channel 4 baking show's next series.
She posted a video on Twitter featuring miniature models of herself, Fielding and judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, all made out of icing.
In the video, she said she was "absolutely thrilled" and "so very excited".
She wrote: "It's official!! It's happening. The Great British Bake Off! Let's have it - the cake that is. So excited."
It’s Official!! It’s happening The Great British Bake off ! let’s have it - The cake that is 🤣 so excited @BritishBakeOff @Channel4 @PrueLeith @PaulHollywood @noelfielding11 #GBBO pic.twitter.com/IsOlzLGZPh— Alison Hammond (@AlisonHammond) March 17, 2023
Hammond's infectious humour has previously made its mark in the Bake Off tent, when she took part in the celebrity version for Stand Up To Cancer in 2020.
Hollywood praised her biscuits on that occasion, but compared her decoration skills to those of a five-year-old.
Announcing her appointment, executive producer Kieran Smith said: "Alison has already proved herself to be a natural on Bake Off, maybe not as a baker, but as someone who brings an infectious warmth and humour into the tent, we can't wait for this year's bakers to meet her and Noel."
🍞BAKING NEWS 🍞— British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 17, 2023
We're delighted to announce that Alison Hammond will be joining forces with Noel Fielding to host the next series of The Great British Bake Off on @Channel4 later this year. We cannot wait! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/KTI57HcNrU