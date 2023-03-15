Law Roach: The looks that made Zendaya's stylist an icon
- Published
Celebrity stylist Law Roach has announced plans to retire, sending shockwaves through the fashion community and launching conversations about mental health and wellness in fashion.
Law Roach has been credited with reviving Celine Dion's fashionista status with just a hoodie, and styling everyone from Anya Taylor-Joy to Priyanka Chopra-Jonas.
But he began his career styling Zendaya, using fashion to help elevate the actress from a Disney Channel tween to a red carpet icon.
Known for draping his clients in vintage couture as well as bold, structured gowns, Law Roach has become one of the most sought-after celebrity stylists on the red carpet.
Take a look at some of his iconic moments in fashion:
Zendaya always stuns on the red carpet and that's often thanks to Law Roach. The actress turned heads when she walked the red carpet in this skin-tight Balmain leather dress at the premiere of the film Dune. The look became known as the "wet dress" and helped cement Zendaya's status as a fashion icon. Law Roach began working with Zendaya when she was just 14 years old and she later praised him for helping her find her "fearlessness" at age when many feel vulnerable.
Law Roach and Celine Dion began working together in 2016 when, according to People Magazine, Dion became so obsessed with Zendaya's red carpet style that she reached out to the stylist for a consultation. The pair turned heads during Paris Fashion Week later that year, when Dion, styled by Roach, stepped out in Vetements Titanic hoodie. The on-the-nose reference was just quirky enough to capture Dion's playful spirit and reintroduce her as a fashionista to new fans.
Law Roach is known for mining the fashion archives and styling his clients in vintage couture gowns. Bella Hadid gave the stylist a coveted Cannes 'red stairs' moment, when she wore this structured 1987 Versace gown to the 2022 film festival.
Kerry Washington stunned in this intricately beaded Egyptian-inspired set at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, chosen by the stylist.
And finally, Zendaya's unforgettable Tom Ford fuchsia breastplate nearly broke the internet after the 2021 Critics Choice Awards. The actress later told British Vogue the Tom Ford team had to scan her torso to create the custom look. Law Roach paired the piece with a flowing fuchsia skirt and later described Zendaya as a "warrior woman" on Instagram.
All images subject to copyright.