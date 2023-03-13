Oscars winners so far at the 95th Academy Awards
This year's Oscars are under way in Los Angeles, as Hollywood royalty gather to find out who has won a coveted statuette. Here is the list of winners and all the nominees announced at the 95th Academy Awards so far.
Best animated feature
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio - Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley (winner)
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes on - Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish - Joel Crawford and Mark Swift
- The Sea Beast - Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger
- Turning Red - Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins
Best actor in a supporting role
- Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)
- Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
- Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
Best actress in a supporting role
- Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)
- Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau - The Whale
- Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best documentary feature
- Navalny (winner)
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
Best live action short
- An Irish Goodbye (winner)
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Best cinematography
- All Quiet on the Western Front (winner)
- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Tár
Best makeup and hairstyling
- The Whale (winner)
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis