Oscars winners so far at the 95th Academy Awards

This year's Oscars are under way in Los Angeles, as Hollywood royalty gather to find out who has won a coveted statuette. Here is the list of winners and all the nominees announced at the 95th Academy Awards so far.

Best animated feature

  • Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio - Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley (winner)
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes on - Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish - Joel Crawford and Mark Swift
  • The Sea Beast - Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger
  • Turning Red - Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

Best actor in a supporting role

  • Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)
  • Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
  • Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
  • Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Best actress in a supporting role

  • Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)
  • Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Hong Chau - The Whale
  • Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best documentary feature

  • Navalny (winner)
  • All That Breathes
  • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
  • Fire of Love
  • A House Made of Splinters

Best live action short

  • An Irish Goodbye (winner)
  • Ivalu
  • Le Pupille
  • Night Ride
  • The Red Suitcase

Best cinematography

  • All Quiet on the Western Front (winner)
  • Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
  • Elvis
  • Empire of Light
  • Tar

