Oscar wins for Ke Huy Quan and Lee Curtis
- Published
Everything Everywhere All at Once star Ke Huy Quan was among the early winners at this year's Oscars.
He won best supporting actor at the ceremony, which is taking place in Los Angeles, while his co-star Jamie Lee Curtis won best supporting actress.
Quan was catapulted back into the spotlight thanks to his role in the film, which could win best picture.
He told the audience: "Dreams are something you have to believe in - I almost gave up on mine."
The 51-year-old took an extended break from acting after rising to fame as a child star in films such as The Goonies and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.
Everything Everywhere All at Once also won best original screenplay for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - jointly known as Daniels - who also directed the film.
The 95th Academy Awards are currently taking place at the Dolby Theatre, with US comic Jimmy Kimmel hosting this year's ceremony.
All Quiet on the Western Front won best international feature as well as best original score, best production design and best cinematography.
The Whale - which launched Brendan Fraser's comeback - took best make-up and hairstyling, while Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio was named best animated feature.
Wakanda Forever's Ruth E Carter repeated the best costume design victory she scored with the original film, and an Irish Goodbye was named best live action short film.
The award for best documentary feature film went to Navalny, about Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and the events related to his 2020 poisoning.
There was a win in the best sound category for Top Gun: Maverick - one of the biggest box office hits of the past year - while Naatu Naatu from RRR won best original song.