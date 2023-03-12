Fashion on parade as stars hit champagne (not red) carpet at the Oscars
- Published
The famous carpet may have changed colour in Hollywood for this year's Oscars - it is described as champagne, instead of red. But the glamour on show is the same as ever.
Jamie Lee Curtis is enjoying the first Oscar nomination of her career, and sparkled in a crystal and sequin-embellished Dolce and Gabbana floor-length gown. After the runway's colour change, she joked: "Their carpet is going to match my drapes."
She also posted a photo of herself with 16 people who helped make the gown - which she said was just part of the Italian team behind it.
Brendan Fraser, accompanied by girlfriend Jeanne Moore, is nominated for best actor for his comeback role in The Whale.
Avengers and WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen's black Givenchy halter neck gown added a hint of gothic glamour to the classic black dress.
Malala Yousafzai arrived in a shimmering silver Ralph Lauren gown with ruched waist.
The Nobel Peace Prize laureate is at the ceremony as executive producer of Stranger at the Gate, which is nominated for best documentary short.
The decision to change the red carpet after 62 years was made by a creative consultant, who explained that a "champagne" coloured carpet would help with "the change from daytime arrivals to an elegant evening setting".
In a reference to Will Smith's slap last year, this year's host Jimmy Kimmel quipped: "I think the decision to go with a champagne carpet rather than a red carpet shows how confident we are that no blood will be shed."