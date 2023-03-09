Mystic Meg: Astrologer dies aged 80
TV astrologer Margaret Lake, better known as Mystic Meg, has died aged 80.
She was a well-known TV figure in the 1990s, appearing on the National Lottery, and has written horoscopes for the Sun for more than two decades.
According to the newspaper, Lake died in the early hours of Thursday morning after being admitted to hospital last month after suffering from flu.
Her agent Dave Shapland said: "Without any question, she was Britain's most famous astrologer by a million miles.
"Nobody came close to Meg in that respect. She was followed by millions in this country and also around the world.
"She even became part of the English language - if a politician, somebody from showbiz or ordinary people in the street are asked a tricky question they will say 'Who do you think I am, Mystic Meg?'
"It shows what an impact she made."
The Sun's editor Victoria Newtonsaid: "This is devastating news. We have lost an icon.
"For more than two decades Mystic Meg has been a must-read column and cemented her as Britain's most famous astrologer.
"She was a true professional whose guidance helped our readers daily - our postbag bears testament to this."
Lake was perhaps best-known for presenting Mystic Meg Predicts on the National Lottery from 1994 to 2000, a 45-second reading during which she attempted to predict facts about the future lottery winner.