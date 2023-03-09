Mystic Meg: Astrologer dies aged 80
TV astrologer Margaret Lake, better known as Mystic Meg, has died aged 80.
She was a well-known TV figure in the 1990s, appearing on the National Lottery, and has written horoscopes for the Sun for more than two decades.
According to the newspaper, Lake died in the early hours of Thursday morning after being admitted to hospital last month after suffering from flu.
Her agent Dave Shapland said: "Without any question, she was Britain's most famous astrologer by a million miles.
"Nobody came close to Meg in that respect. She was followed by millions in this country and also around the world.
"She even became part of the English language - if a politician, somebody from showbiz or ordinary people in the street are asked a tricky question they will say 'Who do you think I am, Mystic Meg?'
"It shows what an impact she made."
Illusionist and magician Uri Geller led the tributes to Mystic Meg on social media, noting that she was "so identifiable by name and image".
"The quintessential fortune teller who brought mystery and mystique to millions of believers. She defied the dreary sceptics, as did her fans," he wrote. "Much love and positive energy, Meg, on your onward journey."
The Sun's editor Victoria Newton said: "This is devastating news. We have lost an icon.
"For more than two decades Mystic Meg has been a must-read column and cemented her as Britain's most famous astrologer.
"She was a true professional whose guidance helped our readers daily - our postbag bears testament to this."
Born in 1942 in Lancashire, Lake was perhaps best-known for presenting Mystic Meg Predicts on the National Lottery from 1994 to 2000, which aired on BBC One.
The item saw Mystic Meg deliver a 45-second reading during which she attempted to predict facts about the future lottery winner, before the numbers were drawn.
Her regular spot was dropped by the BBC in a programme shake-up in 1997, but the following year she made a comeback for a sketch alongside presenter Bradley Walsh.
She was also an astrologer for the News of the World until its demise in 2011 and her predictions also featured in publications in Australia and the US.
In her practice, she worked with runes, crystal balls, I Ching, tarot and numerology. According to astrological charts, Mystic Meg's star sign was a Leo.
Mystic Meg's "Geminis, bureaucrats, ladies called Linda, and part-time flautists will be celebrating tooooooooooo" lottery predictions were genuinely iconic. pic.twitter.com/odDkmycY2s— Justin Myers (@theguyliner) March 9, 2023
Over the years, she also released a number of books including Mystic Meg's Astrolife and Mystic Meg's Lucky Numbers For Love Life And The Lottery.
A previous Lotto roll-over winner credited Mystic Meg with prompting her to check her ticket after she had hidden it in a biscuit tin next to her bed.
After mother-of-four Mary Jones from Gwynedd, North Wales, won £9.3 million in 2004 she said: "I read Mystic Meg in The Sun and it said don't forget to check your lottery ticket. I couldn't believe it when I realised it had come true."