Eurovision 2023: UK act to be revealed on BBC Radio 2 on Thursday
The act representing the United Kingdom at this year's Eurovision Song Contest will be revealed on BBC Radio 2 on Thursday morning.
The BBC said an announcement will be made on Zoe Ball's breakfast programme at 08:30 GMT.
Following the same selection process as last year, the broadcaster has been working with a management company to pick the act.
The UK is one of the last competing countries to reveal its song for 2023.
After years of dismal results, Sam Ryder turned things around for the UK at last year's competition placing second to Ukraine.
Tap management, which has worked with Dua Lipa and Ellie Goulding, selected the TikTok star and his song Space Man.
Normally, the country who wins hosts it the following year but organisers ruled it was too dangerous in Ukraine, following Russia's invasion, so the BBC was asked to host it instead.
Earlier this week, tickets for May's event sold out in 90 minutes, with fans now being warned scammers are targeting their hotel bookings with phishing cyber attacks.
Most of the 37 competing countries have confirmed the song and act they'll be sending to Liverpool, with a deadline set for 13 March for for the handful left to say publicly their plans.
There are typically two ways a Eurovision entry is chosen: an internal selection - an act chosen behind-the scenes - or a national selection - a TV show with the winner getting to fly their country's flag in Liverpool.
A lot of Eurovision fans follow how each country chooses its act with events like "Super Saturday" scheduled gripping devotees across the continent.
Rumours Rina Sawayama will be this year's act have been circulating for weeks (which she seems to have been enjoying on TikTok), as well as names like Mae Miller, Birdy and Mimi Webb.
However, Webb denied it when she appeared on Radio 2 on Wednesday (but she could be under strict instructions to keep it a secret).
