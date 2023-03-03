Lil Mosey: US rapper found not guilty of rape
Rapper Lil Mosey has been found not guilty of rape after a trial in the US state of Washington.
The 21-year-old, real name Lathan Echols, had been charged with second degree rape after being accused of assaulting a woman at a party in 2020.
The Seattle musician was acquitted by a jury at Lewis County Superior Court on Thursday.
He is known for songs like Blueberry Faygo, which reached the top 10 in both the US and UK in 2020.
Lil Mosey could have faced a maximum penalty of life imprisonment if he had been convicted.
After the verdict, he wrote on Instagram: "Spent 2 years of my life going thru the storm and I'm happy to say that God finally brought the truth to light. Thank you."
The artist's music career took off when he had an online hit with Pull Up in 2017, and his second album Certified Hitmaker went to number 12 in the US charts two years later.
He has 7.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify, 4.4 million followers on Instagram and 3.8 million on TikTok.