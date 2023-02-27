SAG Awards: The winners and nominees (updating live)
- Published
The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards are taking place in Los Angeles, honouring some of the year's best acting performances in television and film.
Here are the nominees ahead of the ceremony, which is airing on Netflix's YouTube channel.
This article will be updated live as the winners are announced.
Motion picture cast
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Women Talking
Male actor in a leading role
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Bill Nighy, Living
Adam Sandler, Hustle
Female actor in a leading role
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Male actor in a supporting role
Paul Dano, The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Female actor in a supporting role
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stunt ensemble in a motion picture
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
The Woman King
Drama series ensemble
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
WINNER: The White Lotus
Comedy series ensemble
WINNER: Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Male actor in a TV movie or miniseries
Steve Carell, The Patient
Taron Egerton, Blackbird
WINNER: Sam Elliott, 1883
Paul Walter Hauser, Blackbird
Evan Peters, Dahmer
Female actor in a TV movie or miniseries
Emily Blunt, The English
WINNER: Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Niecy Nash, Dahmer
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Male actor in a drama series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
WINNER: Jason Bateman, Ozark
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Female actor in a drama series
WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Zendaya, Euphoria
Male actor in a comedy series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Female actor in a comedy series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks
Stunt ensemble in a TV series
Andor
The Boys
House of the Dragon
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Stranger Things