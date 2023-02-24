Roald Dahl: Original books to be printed by Penguin following criticism
Roald Dahl's original books are to be printed under their Puffin titles, publishing house Penguin has said.
The unaltered story books will now go alongside updated versions of his hugely popular children's writing.
Earlier this week, Dahl's estate said books such as the BFG and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory had been made more suitable for modern audiences.
Words including "fat" and "ugly" were removed, but Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said they should not be "airbrushed".
Sir Salman Rushdie called the edits "censorship", whilst His Dark Materials author Philip Pullman told BBC Radio 4 that Dahl's books "should be allowed to fade away", not changed if people judge them to be offensive.
Penguin's managing director Francesca Dow said: "We've listened to the debate over the past week which has reaffirmed the extraordinary power of Roald Dahl's books, and the very real questions around how stories from another era can be kept relevant for each new generation."
Penguin said their latest decision to keep producing the original versions was because "we recognise the importance of keeping Dahl's classic texts in print".
Puffin said the release of The Roald Dahl Classic Collection, featuring original versions of his children's books, was in order to "keep the texts in print".
Francesca Dow added: "At Puffin we have proudly published Roald Dahl's stories for more than 40 years in partnership with the Roald Dahl Story Company.
"Their mischievous spirit and his unique storytelling genius have delighted the imaginations of readers across many generations.
Updated changes to his books include "fat" being removed in reference to Augustus Gloop in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, whilst Mrs Twit in The Twits is no longer referred to as "ugly and beastly" but just "beastly".
Also in The Twits, "a weird African language" is no longer weird in the new updated versions.
The titles due to be published without any edits are: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, The BFG, Fantastic Mr Fox, George's Marvellous Medicine, James and the Giant Peach, The Witches, The Twits, The Giraffe, the Pelly and Me, The Enormous Crocodile, Esio Trot, Billy and the Minpins, The Magic Finger, Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator, Danny the Champion of the World.
Penguin said they will be available before the end of the year.
Dahl, who died aged 74 in 1990, remains one of the UK's most popular children's authors, and Netflix bought the rights to his works in 2021.
But antisemitic comments made throughout his life led to Dahl being a highly problematic figure.
In 2020, his family apologised, saying they recognised the "lasting and understandable hurt caused by Roald Dahl's antisemitic statements".