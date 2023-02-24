LBC presenter Steve Allen to leave station after 44 years
Veteran broadcaster Steve Allen has announced he is to leave the LBC radio station after 44 years.
On Friday, the 68-year-old tweeted: "My contract with LBC is up shortly and, following discussions, I'm stepping down from LBC today",
"I'd like to thank you all for listening over the last 44 years, it's been an honour and a privilege."
A spokesperson from Global thanked the station's longest-serving presenter for his "enormous contribution".
"Steve Allen's contract with LBC is up shortly and, following discussions with him, Steve is stepping down from LBC today," they said in a statement on Friday.
"We thank him for his enormous contribution to commercial radio over the past 44 years, making him one of the longest-serving radio broadcasters in the UK."
Apology to Tilly Ramsay
Allen first worked as a nightclub DJ before broadcasting to workers in United Biscuits factories across the country.
He joined LBC in 1979, initially as the presenter of the Night Extra programme, but is best known for presenting the early breakfast show, where he discussed stories from the day's newspapers.
Aside from his live radio duties, Allen pre-recorded his Steve Allen In Conversation programmes and also toured with his "audience with" stage show.
In 2015, he released a book called So You Want to be a Celebrity?
The broadcaster attracted hundreds of complaints for comments made about Strictly Come Dancing contestant Tilly Ramsay in 2021, which he later apologised for privately.