London Fashion Week: The styles and stars in pictures
- Published
Related Topics
London Fashion Week winds up on Tuesday after showcasing the best of British design, and more besides.
Star names including Julien Macdonald and Christopher Kane drew big crowds, but Daniel Lee's debut collection for Burberry was probably the most hotly anticipated.
As usual, the front rows were filled with celebrities, including Victoria Beckham, Jourdan Dunn, Naomi Harris, FKA Twigs and Poppy Delevingne.
We have picked some of the most striking looks.