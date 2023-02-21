London Fashion Week: The styles and stars in pictures

By Emma Saunders
Entertainment reporter

London Fashion Week winds up on Tuesday after showcasing the best of British design, and more besides.

Star names including Julien Macdonald and Christopher Kane drew big crowds, but Daniel Lee's debut collection for Burberry was probably the most hotly anticipated.

As usual, the front rows were filled with celebrities, including Victoria Beckham, Jourdan Dunn, Naomi Harris, FKA Twigs and Poppy Delevingne.

We have picked some of the most striking looks.

Pharrell Williams rocked up to Moncler's show in keeping with the theme of his installation for the event, which was inspired by glamping
Justin Bieber was another attendee at the Moncler show. The brand is known for its puffer jackets and has collaborated with Jay-Z's Roc Nation and Adidas Originals.
Winnie Harlow modelled a cut-out corset with full-length cape for Julien Macdonald (with a feathery collar - Julien loves a feather)
Christopher Kane didn't disappoint with some highly structured dresses in various colours and fabrics, with a focus on the neckline
Jourdan Dunn and Victoria Beckham were on the front row of the Supriya Lele show
Do these trousers look familiar? This was Harri's show, the designer behind Sam Smith's eye-catching outfit at the Brit awards earlier this month
Harri had more up his sleeve however, with this mustard knit teamed with a voluminous black headdress
The Telegraph's fashion director Lisa Armstrong said Daniel Lee's first Burberry show was "bold, bright and unlike any previous incarnation" of the brand.
Ukrainian designers Ksenia Schnaider, Ivan Frolov and Julie Paskal walked the catwalk with a Ukrainian flag bearing the name of President Zelensky's campaign United 24
FKA Twigs sported a satin and tulle tiered dress by Simone Rocha at the designer's show on Sunday, teaming it with a pair of white platform trainers
Emily Wickstead's designs included glamorous red carpet dresses, such as this one, alongside oversized winter coats and checked 60s-inspired designs
YouTuber and Junior Great British Bake Off winner Nikki Lilly wore this Victorian-style ensemble for the Oxfam show

