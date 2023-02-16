Vivienne Westwood: Kate Moss and Victoria Beckham attend memorial service
- Published
Victoria Beckham and Kate Moss were among the famous faces attending a memorial service for Dame Vivienne Westwood on Thursday in London.
The legendary fashion designer and environmental activist died in December aged 81.
British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, rapper Stormzy and actress Helena Bonham Carter were also at the service.
Many dressed in black, but others opted for more colourful outfits in Dame Vivienne's memory.
Here are a selection of photos from Thursday's service at Southwark Cathedral.
.