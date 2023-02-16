Vivienne Westwood: Kate Moss and Victoria Beckham attend memorial service

Kate Moss arrives for a memorial service to honour and celebrate the life of fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood at Southwark CathedralGetty Images
Model Kate Moss was among those paying tribute to Dame Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral
By Steven McIntosh
Entertainment reporter

Victoria Beckham and Kate Moss were among the famous faces attending a memorial service for Dame Vivienne Westwood on Thursday in London.

The legendary fashion designer and environmental activist died in December aged 81.

British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, rapper Stormzy and actress Helena Bonham Carter were also at the service.

Many dressed in black, but others opted for more colourful outfits in Dame Vivienne's memory.

Here are a selection of photos from Thursday's service at Southwark Cathedral.

Getty Images
Actress Helena Bonham Carter (left) and fashion designer and Spice Girl Victoria Beckham (right)
PA Media
Rapper Stormzy
PA Media
Singer Will Young
Getty Images
Model and actress Lily Cole
PA Media
Kate Moss (right) with her daughter Lila Grace Moss Hack
PA Media
Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue
Getty Images
TV presenter and fashion designer Alexa Chung
PA Media
Actress Vanessa Redgrave (right) with daughter and fellow actress Joely Richardson
PA Media
Model and former Strictly contestant Viscountess Emma Weymouth
Getty Images
Mad Men star Christina Hendricks
EPA
Musician and activist Bob Geldof
Getty Images
Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie with fashion designer Giles Deacon, her partner
PA Media
Artist Tracey Emin
Getty Images
Singer Paloma Faith (left) and fashion designer Pam Hogg (right)
PA Media
Fashion designer Susie Cave with musician Nick Cave, her husband
PA Media
Actress Elle Fanning
PA Media
Chat show host and Masked Singer judge Jonathan Ross
PA Media
Actress Bianca Jagger

