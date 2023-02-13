Call the Midwife renewed for two more series, BBC confirms
- Published
Period drama Call the Midwife has been renewed for two more series, the BBC has confirmed.
The announcement of series 14 and 15 means the show will run until 2026.
Call the Midwife began in 2012 and follows a group of East London midwives as they deal with issues such as racism, domestic abuse and mental health problems in the 1950s and 1960s.
Creator Heidi Thomas said she was "overjoyed" at the renewal which will see the drama move into the 1970s.
She added the new series will explore the lives of the midwives and nuns in their personal and professional lives at the convent they work at - Nonnatus House.
Thomas said: "We are a family behind the scenes, on the screen, and in front of the telly, and I'm thrilled that we're all heading into the 1970s together."
Series 13 was previously confirmed by the BBC and filming will start in the spring.
Meanwhile, the 12th season of the BBC One show returned on 1 January this year following the 2022 Christmas special that attracted 4.5 million viewers, on average, in overnight ratings.
It was the fourth most-watched festive programme on Christmas Day after the King's Speech, Strictly Come Dancing's Christmas Special and Michael McIntyre's Christmas Wheel.
Series 14 and 15 will include eight 60-minute episodes each, along with Christmas specials as well.
Over the years, the show has featured a variety of stars including Miranda Hart, Helen George and Jenny Agutter.
When the show first started, it was loosely based on the best-selling memoirs of former nurse and midwife Jennifer Worth.
She died in 2011 - the year before the first series was broadcast.
Dame Pippa Harris, executive producer, said the longevity of the show is a "tremendous achievement and it's a testament to the passion and dedication of our cast and crew, of whom I'm very proud".
The final episode of the current series airs on Sunday 26 February at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.