Brit Awards 2023: The eclectic outfits turning heads on the red carpet
- Published
Stars on this year's red carpet opted for a mix of unusual silhouettes, bare baby bumps, sparkles, ruffles, metallics and pearls.
There was something for everyone's fashion tastes this year - plus plenty more besides.
Some stars opted for traditional red-carpet looks, while others wore unconventional outfits, guaranteed to attract attention.
Double nominee Sam Smith (pictured above) went for the latter, and looked like they might float away in this eye-catching black, plastic ensemble - we hope they're ok when they try to sit down.
US singer and rapper Ashnikko's eye-catching outfit merged with her body like a second layer of highly unusual skin, topped off with her trademark blue hair.
The often colourful Harry Styles, who has four nominations, wore a flared black jacket and trousers, with an enormous matching corsage on his neck.
Lizzo, who is up for two awards, looked as Good as Hell in a fabulous gold, full-length ruffle, framing her dark metallic dress.
Eliza Rose, who is up for song of the year, was resplendent in head-to-toe Vivienne Westwood, including the late designer's trademark orb and pearl necklace.
Wet Leg, the Brits' most-nominated band, wore a mixture of belts, lace and ruffles, combined with earthy-toned suits and shirts, plus boots and pretty some comfy-looking shoes.
Nova Twins, up for best group, wore stunning dresses framed by hoop petticoats and adorned with safety pins and tartan, adding a splash of colour to the red carpet.
If you have a beautiful baby bump, why not show it off? The singer Jessie J's bright red ruffles and lace outfit highlighted hers.
The singer Kamille, swathed in green, silky fabric, also made her baby bump the focus of her outfit, cradling it in matching gloves.
Singer MNEK opted for full coverage in a lot of pink, with customised sparkling eye-makeup and nails, and a matching clutch bag.
Flo, winners of the rising star award, opted for dresses made from the same burgundy material shaped into figure-hugging gowns, each with its own individual twist of style.
The singer Lewis Capaldi carried a huge, imaginary Brit Award as he walked down the red carpet.
S Club 7 fans will have been delighted to see Jo O'Meara, Rachel Stevens and Tina Barrett lined up together, all in traditional full-length gowns.
Meanwhile the Sugababes' Keisha Buchanan, Mutya Buena and Siobhan Donaghy joined forces - it was a mix of sharp suits for Keisha and Siobhan, and a black dress for Mutya, showcasing her body art.
RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, one of the red carpet livestream hosts, dazzled in a patriotic Union flag-inspired outfit.
Clara Amfo, co-hosting live from the red carpet for ITV2, was looking fierce in some very high heels and a classy black gown with a long train.
Maya Jama, also a red carpet host, wore black, with gold jewellery, adding a splash of glitter on the front of her fitted dress that tied in with her matching earrings and shoes.