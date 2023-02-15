Alice, Darling: The film putting coercive control in the spotlight

The film has received largely positive to middling reviews. Empire's Helen O'Hara gave it four stars: "This is a slow-burning drama, almost a thriller, anchored by a faultless performance from Kendrick and punctuated by a quietly monstrous turn from Carrick, as a man who thinks he's entirely reasonable. But it's ultimately the warmth of Mosaku and Horn that lingers in the mind, as the women who wake Alice up and stand with her against the omnipresent spectre of male violence."