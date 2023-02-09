Burt Bacharach, one of pop's greatest songwriters, dies aged 94
- Published
One of pop music's greatest composers, Burt Bacharach, has died aged 94.
He wrote enduring hits like I Say A Little Prayer, Walk On By and What The World Needs Now Is Love.
Along with lyricist Hal David, he also wrote numerous movie themes including What's New Pussycat and The Look Of Love, a major hit for Dusty Springfield.
Bacharach died Wednesday at home in Los Angeles of natural causes, his publicist Tina Brausam said.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the You can also follow to get the latest alerts.