Grammy Awards 2023: Beyoncé becomes the biggest winner in history
- Published
Beyoncé has broken the record for the most Grammy Award wins of all time, after collecting her 32nd trophy at this year's ceremony.
The singer made history as she won best dance/electronic album, for her euphoric dance opus Renaissance.
In doing so, she overtook Hungarian-British conductor George Solti, whose record of 31 awards had stood for more than 20 years.
"I'm trying not to be too emotional," said the star, accepting the prize.
"I'm trying to just receive this night."
She went on to thank her family, including her late uncle Jonny, who helped make her stage outfits before she became famous.
Beyoncé has previously said his battle with HIV influenced her interest in dance music and its historical ties to the LGBTQ community, on Renaissance.
With the ceremony still ongoing, Beyoncé could extend her lead even further.
She's up for the night's main prize, album of the year, as well as song and record of the year, both for her number one single Break My Soul.
But she missed some of her early prizes after getting stuck in gridlocked downtown Los Angeles.
"I'm surprised traffic could stop you," joked host Trevor Noah once she arrived. "I thought you travelled through space and time."
British artists triumph
Billed as "music's biggest night", the Grammys are the industry's most prestigious awards.
Sunday's show was attended by Adele, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Shania Twain and Stevie Wonder.
British artists had a good night, with Styles winning best pop album for Harry's House and Sam Smith receiving best pop duo/group performance for Unholy, a duet with Kim Petras.
Styles, dressed in a white tux, received his award with a kiss from Jennifer Lopez.
"This album from start to finish has been the greatest experience of my life," he said. "From making it with two of my best friends to playing for people has been the greatest joy I could have asked for."
Smith's prize was their first Grammy since 2015, when they won four trophies, including best new artist.
However, the star let Petras take the microphone to mark an historical achievement.
"Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I'm the first transgender woman to win this award," said the German-born singer.
She went on to thank the late, transgender pop artist Sophie for "kicking these doors open", and Madonna "for fighting for LGBTQ rights", before dedicating the award to her mother.
"I grew up next to nowhere in Germany and my mother believed me, that I was a girl," she said, as Smith looked on with pride. "I wouldn't be here without her and her support."
The duo later gave a sultry, BDSM-inspired performance of their ode to infidelity, introduced Madonna.
The pop legend introduced them as "two incredibly talented artists who have risen above the noise, the doubt, the critics into something beautifully Unholy."
Tributes and memories
Adele also won best pop vocal performance for Easy On Me, dedicating the prize to her son Angelo.
She told the audience she had written the first verse "in the shower when I was choosing to change my son's life", by divorcing her then-husband, Simon Konecki.
She added: "I love a piano ballad winning any kind of award because it's very old school and very brave."
Bad Bunny opened the show in an explosion of colour, replicating a Puerto Rican fiesta in the aisles of Los Angeles' Crypto.com arena.
His medley of El Apagón and Después De La Playa was enhanced with pyrotechnics, dozens of dancers and a troop of cabezudos, the "bighead" puppets that march down the streets of San Juan every January.
He later won the prize for best Música Urbana album, in recognition of Un Verano Sin Ti, which spent 13 weeks at number one in the US last year.
"I made this album with love and passion, and when you do things with love and passion, everything is easier," said the singer.
Other performances came from Americana star Brandi Carlile and Lizzo, who gave a gospel-infused take on her current single, Special.
The in memoriam section gave an emotional send-off to stars like Olivia Newton-John, Irene Cara, David Crosby and Jeff Beck.
Kacey Musgraves played a heartfelt version of Coal Miner's Daughter in tribute to the "Queen of Country" Loretta Lynn; while Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie was honoured with a performance of her signature hit, Songbird, by Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood.
And Migos rapper Offset played Without You - a song he wrote after the tragic death of his nephew and bandmate Takeoff last November.
In a more celebratory moment, the stage was taken over by more than two dozen rap icons, celebrating 50 years of hip-hop.
Turntable pioneer Grandmaster Flash kicked off the set with Flash Was On The Beat, cueing up an almost 12-minute trawl through the genre's greatest hits.
Run-DMC played Rock The Bells, Public Enemy delivered a verse of Yo, Bum Rush The Show, Missy Elliot swept in for Lose Control and Busta Rhymes gave a show-stopping performance of his high-velocity rap from Chris Brown's Look At Me Now.
Follow us on Facebook or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.